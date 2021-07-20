Paul Merson believes the 2021/22 Premier League edition could be one of the tightest in recent memory

The former Arsenal star backed Chelsea, Man United, City, and Liverpool all to go head-to-head for the title

Merson, however, suggested the Blues need to sign a prolific goalscorer to stand the best chance, while United should add a midfielder within their ranks

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has named four teams he believes stand the best chance to win the Premier League next season.

Man City were crowned EPL champions last season after ending the campaign with 86 points. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Last term, Man City emerged champions after beating rivals Man United to the title by 12 points.

The Pep Guardiola-tutored side ended the campaign with 86 points to storm to victory, with Liverpool, who had won the title the previous season finishing third with 69 points.

Merson now contends next season will be a closely contested affair, describing it as a four-way battle.

The former England international noted City, United, Chelsea, and Liverpool all stand an equal chance to cart home the domestic title.

"As we edge closer to the 2021-22 edition of the Premier League, I strongly believe this could be one of the tightest ones in recent memory," Merson told Sportskeeda.

"Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea can all win the title – that’s a four-way battle for the Premier League crown and I don’t expect any of them to run away with it by a margin of double-digit points," he added.

However, according to the 53-year-old, the Blues will have to sign a prolific goalscorer to stand the best chance.

The former attacking midfielder argued the Thomas Tuchel-tutored outfit will have to find a replacement for Timo Werner following the German's struggles in front of goal last season.

"In my opinion, Chelsea need a forward. I don’t know what the deal is with Erling Haaland, but they need someone who can score 20 Premier League goals a season," he said.

As for Man United, Merson believes they need to bolster their midfield as the signing of Jadon Sancho is not enough.

The 2021/22 Premier League season is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, August 14.

