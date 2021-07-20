Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka has completed a move to Premier League side Brentford subject to international clearance

The Premier League side have announced the latest development urging the Nigerian to help the side in the coming season

Frank Onyeka will be facing the likes of Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi and Etebo in the Premier League

Brentford who are Premier League newcomers have confirmed the signing of Nigerian football star Frank Onyeka joining the English club from Danish giants FC Midtjylland.

This is an incredible move for 23-year-old midfielder as the number of Nigerian players in the Premier League continue to increase.

Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka in action. Photo by Lars Ronbog

Source: Getty Images

According to the confirmation by the club and also report on GOAL, the Nigerian is only waiting for international clearance before joining his new team.

Brentford's reaction

“Brentford have completed the signing of Nigeria international midfield player Frank Onyeka, subject to an international clearance.

“A work permit for the 23-year-old was received at the weekend and he has completed a medical. Frank will join from FC Midtjylland, where Brentford owner Matthew Benham has the majority shareholding, for an undisclosed fee and has signed a five-year contract.

“He arrived in the UK yesterday [Monday], July 19, and will now undergo a period of quarantine before joining with the squad for training.

“Frank has spent his entire professional career with FCM, as they are known, and has been a regular for them in the Danish Superliga for most of the past four seasons.''

Meanwhile, moving to the Premier League is expected to help Frank Onyeka getting active playing time in the Super Eagles under coach Gernot Rohr.

