Italian side Napoli failed to qualify for the Champions League on the last day after been forced to draw by Verona

Juventus took the advantage of Napoli's failure as they recorded a win at Bologna for them to get the Champions League slot

Napoli fan Razzino explained that he saw how livid Victor Osimhen was after the game against Verona at home

Respected Napoli fan Gennaro Razzino has disclosed that Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen was sad and upset with himself following the club's inability to qualify for the Champions League.

Victor Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille last season with the hopes of helping the side get Champions League ticket which they failed to pick.

Napoli even had the chance to pick the Champions League slot on the final day of the season, but they were forced to draw by Verona in what was a painful result for Gattuso.

Victor Osimhen in action for Napoli. Photo by Giuseppe Maffia

Source: Getty Images

Juventus on the other hand got a perfect win at Bologna for them to get the Champions League ticket which Napoli would have gotten if they had beaten Verona.

According to the report on Soccernet, Razzino claimed that he saw how angry Victor Osimhen and his teammates were after losing the Champions League ticket.

“I was at the stadium that day. As I was leaving, I saw a furious Victor Osimhen The Nigerian striker punched the dressing-room wall: he was clearly angry.

“Consequently, it is absolutely not true that the Napoli players were indifferent to that situation.

“Victor Osimhen was really upset, he had given everything on the pitch, and despite the efforts made, he and his teammates had not managed to bring home the three points.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen started his pre-season campaign with Italian giants Napoli on a brighter note netting four goals in their perfect win over Anaunia in friendly tie.

The encounter which occurred on Sunday evening, July 18, at Di Mario saw Victor Osimhen scoring his four goals in the first half as Napoli recorded 12-0 win.

Victor Osimhen has now sent a tough signal to all defenders in the Serie A that he is ready to soar with Napoli when the coming season begins.

The former Lille star joined Napoli last season in a record fee, but his debut term under Gattuso did not go as expected for the Nigerian striker.

Despite being out of action for three months last season due to injury and COVID-19 issues, Victor Osimhen was able to play 24 League games for Napoli netting 10 goals.

Source: Legit.ng