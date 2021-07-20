Taiwo Awoniyi could be officially announced as a Union Berlin player if he undergoes a successful medical

The 23-year-old will put pen in paper for the sum of £6.5million in the next five years for the Bundesliga outfit

The Liverpool striker played for the national teams at U17, U20, U23 but has yet to lace his boots for the Super Eagles

Taiwo Awoniyi could be on the verge of joining Bundesliga club Union Berlin from Liverpool for £6.5million, according to The Athletic, Goal.

The Nigerian international has spent his entire Anfield career on loan outside England since he joined in 2015 due to work permit issues.

Awoniyi was signed to the Reds after recording brilliant performances for the Nigerian national team at U17 and U20 levels.

The lanky striker will sign a permanent deal with the Berlin outfit subject to a successful medical and is expected to be conducted this week.

Awoniyi's career since joining Liverpool in 2015

The 23-year-old started his loan spell with German second division side Frankfurt before moving to the Dutch league to play for NEC Nijmegen.

He proceeded to Belgium to play for Jupiler sides Mouscron and Gent before making his way back to the Bundesliga to feature for Mainz and Union Berlin.

While at Mainz during the 2019-20 campaign, Awoniyi helped the club qualify for the Europa League before moving to Berlin outfit Union.

Awoniyi played for Nigerian U17, U20 and U23 national teams but is yet to play for the Super Eagles under the tutelage of Gernot Rohr.

