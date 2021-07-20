John Cena Makes Surprise Appearance on WWE to Announce His Return

John Cena quit WWE at the height of COVID-19 in April 2020 during WrestleMania 36 when he lost to Bray Wyatt

However, the leader of the Cenation looks set for a return to action after making a surprise appearance at the Money in the Bank event

At the time, disrupted Roman Reigns' celebration who had just defeated Edge to retain his Universal Championship title

Cena went on to divulge to the audience he is set for a sensational return, hinting he will not be retiring from the ring any time soon

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

WWE legend John Cena has officially announced his return to the ring more than a year after his retirement.

John Cena quit WWE at the height of COVID-19 in April 2020 during WrestleMania 36 when he lost to Bray Wyatt. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Cena made the announcement on Sunday night, July 18, when he came out at the end of the Money in the Bank event.

At the time, Roman Reigns was in celebration after his win over Edge to retain his Universal Championship title.

However, Reigns' moment of glory was disrupted with Cena's theme song, with the now Hollywood star storming the ring much to the chagrin of Reigns.

After the show, Cena went on to reveal he is back, with People reporting his return suggested he plans to be part of the upcoming SummerSlam.

"Tonight I just wanted to come out here and let Roman Reigns know that I was back. And I certainly wanted to come out here to let all you know that I'm back. I promise you this is not a one night only," he told the audience.

"I missed you guys. I really, really missed you guys," he added.

It now remains to be seen if Cena will be going up against Reigns, his former WWE rival.

Cena confirms WWE return

Back in June, it was reported the 44-year-old sent his fans into a meltdown after confirming his imminent comeback to the WWE.

"Those rumors are true," the leader of the Cenation told The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I'll definitely be back to the WWE, I just don't know when."

However, at the time, he was coy on when exactly he will be back in the ring.

The 16-time WWE Champion stepped away from the WWE at WrestleMania 36 in April 2020 after his defeat to Bray Wyatt.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how WWE legend John Cena gave fans a sneak peek of his past life before stardom, revealing he was once homeless and had to live in a car after his move to Los Angeles in search of greener pastures.

Cena has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame since his big break in the WWE, enjoying an otherwise successful career in Hollywood.

Source: Legit