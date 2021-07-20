Everton are interested in the signing of Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze this summer

The 22-year-old was in good form last season for Villarreal winning the Europa League title with the Spanish side

New Everton coach Rafa Benitez has been given the mandate to make sure that the club finish among the top 6 next term

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Super Eagles and Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze could be on his way to the Premier League this summer as Everton are reportedly interested in signing the Nigerian footballer.

Samuel Chukwueze is no doubt one of the best wingers in the world considering his performances since moving to the Spanish La Liga where he has been superb for Villarreal.

Last season, he was injured and was unable to play in the final of the Europa League which his club won beating Premier League side Manchester United in the final.

Samuel Chukwueze in action for Spanish side Villarreal. Photo by Alex Caparros

Source: Getty Images

Should Samuel Chukwueze make a move to Premier League side Everton, then he will have the chance to play with Super Eagles teammate Alex Iwobi.

According to the report on Sportlens and tbrfootball, Premier League side Everton under coach Rafa Benitez are also monitoring Leon Bailey with the target of signing him this summer.

The Jamaican international bagged 14 goals and 10 assists in 38 appearances last term and has everything it takes to light Goodison Park up.

Samuel Chukwueze on the other hand ended last season with five goals and six assists in 39 games and could maximise his huge potential under Benitez’s tutelage.

Since he started playing for the Super Eagles in 2018, Samuel Chukwueze has featured in 19 games for Gernot Rohr's side and has scored three goals.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen started his pre-season campaign with Italian giants Napoli on a brighter note netting four goals in their perfect win over Anaunia in friendly tie.

The encounter which occurred on Sunday evening, July 18, at Di Mario saw Victor Osimhen scoring his four goals in the first half as Napoli recorded 12-0 win.

Victor Osimhen has now sent a tough signal to all defenders in the Serie A that he is ready to soar with Napoli when the coming season begins.

The former Lille star joined Napoli last season in a record fee, but his debut term under Gattuso did not go as expected for the Nigerian striker.

Despite being out of action for three months last season due to injury and COVID-19 issues, Victor Osimhen was able to play 24 League games for Napoli netting 10 goals.

Source: Legit