Spanish defender Sergio Ramos has thrown away over a decade of rivalry with Lionel Messi after saying the Argentine will always have a place in his team

The 35-year-old recently moved to PSG for free and he might be trying to lure the out-of-contract Argentine to Paris

Ramos also admitted having a healthy relationship with Neymar despite playing for different teams during their time in the La Liga

Paris Saint Germain's new signing Sergio Ramos has showered praises on his long-time rival, Lionel Messi, despite several years of playing against each other.

The veteran defender recently ended his 16-year relationship with Los Blancos before joining the Parisians on a two-year deal for free this summer.

However, after taking up a new challenge, the 35-year-old is now hoping he can partner with the Argentine at his new team.

Real Madrid Legend Ramos battling with Lionel Messi during Barcelona vs Real Madrid clash at Camp Nou in 2019. Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently without a club following the expiration of his contract with Barcelona earlier this month and PSG have been linked with a move for him.

Ramos was quoted by Goal while speaking with TNT Sports.

Sergio Ramos' comments on Lionel Messi

"I like to play with the best players and Messi has been one of the best in the world. I have always said that Messi will always have a role in my team."

What Sergio Ramos said

Ramos has teamed up with Neymar who he once played against and even had altercations with during his four-year reign at Barcelona. The Spaniard however added that:

"Despite the fact that he was at Barca and I was at Real Madrid, I have a very good relationship with him.

"In those years of rivalry we formed a relationship and he has been sending me messages encouraging me to come to PSG. It is always appreciated that the stars encourage you to come."

Ramos will be hoping he can help PSG win their long-awaited Champions League title before his contract expires in 2023.

