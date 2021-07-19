Lionel Messi won the Copa America for the first time in his career after Argentina defeated Brazil in the final

Goalkeeper Martinez who saved three of Colombia’s five penalty kicks inspired La Albiceleste to the final of the competition

The Aston Villa number one shot-stopper has now stated that he was ready to die for Messi to win the title

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has expressed strong admiration for six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi as he stated that he would “die for him”.

The Aston Villa of England goalkeeper made this disclosure to local newspaper Ole, saying he was stunned after Messi posted an image of both of them on Instagram.

The picture showed both stars shared a hug moments after reaching the Copa America final by defeating Colombia via penalties in the semis.

Lionel Messi shares warm hug with Martinez. Photo: Evaristo Sa

Source: Getty Images

Martinez was the hero in the last four clash having saved three of the five penalties. Argentina went on to beat Brazil 1-0 in the final and claim a first international title since 1993. Martinez said via Complete Sports:

“They are sentences or pictures that you keep for the rest of your life. Or to have a frame that I’m hugging him.

“That he puts a photo with the caption ‘he (Martinez) is a phenomenon’, how can I not perform in a final?

“I want to give him life, I want to die for him. I said it four or five months ago, I said I prefer that he wins the Copa America before I do. And it’s true.”

Messi's stock rises in China

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's stock in China is spreading faster after helping Argentina win their first Copa America title in 28 years, then 24.

The Albiceleste overcame Brazil in the finals to win the title and it was Messi's first significant trophy for his homeland.

Far away in China, there was a tremendous tribute to the 34-year-old at Aegean Place, a conventional centre in Shanghai.

The whole place was painted with the national colours of Argentina blue and white, as well as Messi's No.10 shirt written in Chinese.

On the giant screens are digital lightings of Messi's wearing the Argentine jersey with his two hands raised up in his trademark celebrations as hundreds fans come to see the spectacular show.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Messi and his family are now holidaying in the United States to take a little break before rejoining Barcelona teammates this summer.

Messi took his wife out for dinner in a fancy restaurant only for them to be mobbed by fans on their way out of the cafe earlier this week.

The Barcelona legend had to be helped to his car by security agents after selfie-taking fans denied him the chance to leave with his partner.

Source: Legit