Obi Cubana has thrown a lavish burial party for his mum but days after, it is still being talked about on social media

From videos the businessman shared before the event, it was evident that there would be surplus food

Videos of people in Oba, Anambra state where the burial held fighting over leftovers have surfaced on social media

Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana, held a carnival-like final burial for his late mum recently and it took over social media for days.

Friends of the billionaire gifted him almost 400 hundred cows, thus ensuring that there was more than enough to eat at the party.

Nigerians react to video of Oba residents fighting over leftovers Photo credit: @Obi_cubana/@kemifilaniblog

People fight over leftovers

A lot of people predicted that there would be a heap of leftovers after the party and they were not far from being right.

Videos of people who live in the community the burial was held, Oba, Anambra state, fighting to take home leftovers have made rounds on social media.

Young kids were seen dipping plates and hands into a huge iron pot of what seemed to be pepper soup which was still steaming hot on the fire.

Adults were not left out too as they fought hard over uncooked leftover beef.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

Bobo2_done:

"These are the set of people the billionaires should help !!! Not spraying money around."

Sunny825087:

"I thought they say will be food for everyone to eat with 365 cows."

Millsverde:

"This is sad."

Drpenking:

"So with all the wealth his village people are poor like this?"

Finessenailshop:

"I will never be poor."

Chiefpriest massages Obi Cubana with cash

Just when social media users thought they had seen it all with Obi Cubana's lavish party, celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, took to his page on Instagram with a fresh video.

The socialite explained that his ex-boss had been stressed from the celebrations of the past few days and he had to treat him to a money therapy session.

In the video, Obi Cubana was seen dancing as his former employee placed huge bundles of N200 notes on him one after another.

Source: Legit.ng