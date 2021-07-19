Leandro Paredes has expressed disappointment that he won't be linking up with Lionel Messi this summer

The Argentine football star was linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but that will not happen

Lionel Messi is now on the verge of signing a new deal with Barcelona which will make the club's fans happy

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes has expressed sadness over the fact that his captain in the national team Lionel Messi won't be joining him this summer in France.

Before the end of the 2020/21 League season in Spain, Lionel Messi was linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and also Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Argentine football legend stunned Barcelona chiefs when he handed a transfer request claiming that he wanted to have a new challenge elsewhere.

Currently, Lionel Messi is out of contract at Barcelona even though the club's chiefs are on their toes to make sure that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner sign a new deal.

According to the report on GOAL and ESPN, Leandro Paredes stated that they actually discussed Lionel Messi's transfer at Paris Saint-Germain dressing rooms.

Leandro Paredes' reaction

“Yes, there was a lot of talk at the club when it emerged that Leo could come to Paris. It was a dream to imagine he could be with us next season.

"But hey, that didn't happen. I hope he likes where he plays."

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Ronald Koeman who is the manager of Spanish giants Barcelona has stated clearly that Argentina international Lionel Messi is the favorite to win this year's Ballon d'Or.

Lionel Messi who has won the award six times before is currently spending time with his family having lifted the 2021 Copa America tittle with the Argentina national team.

Argentina defeated Brazil in the final of the Copa America in which Angel Di Maria scored the goal that gave Lionel Messi his first title with his country.

For now, Lionel Messi is out of contract at Barcelona and the Catalan chiefs are trying all their best to make sure that the Argentine sign another deal.

There are reports that Barcelona eggheads have offered Lionel Messi five-year deal for him to finish his football career at the Nou Camp.

