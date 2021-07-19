Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kanu are among the top football stars who have won Olympics gold medal

Nigeria's Dream Team became the first from the African continent to achieve the feat at the Atlanta '96 edition

The world's current football star led his country to triumph at the last edition staged in Brazil

Football events at this summer Olympic Games staging in Tokyo will kick off later this weekend with Argentina opening the floor in the men's category.

The tournament will see yet another set of outstanding players at the U23 levels while just three old-age players are given opportunitties to partcipate.

Neymar led his country to the podium five years ago and also became one of the top stars who have won the prestigious tournament in history.

Neymar and the Brazilian team after winning Olympics gold in 2016. Photo by Soeren Stache/picture alliance

However, Legit.ng will aim to list a few superstars who have also featured in the football event and then came out victorious in the end starting from Barcelona 1992 as compiled by Goal.com.

Spanish duo, Luis Enrique and Pep Guardiola stand out from the Spanish team that win the silverware about 29 years ago.

And four years later, Kanu Nwankwo led the first Dream Team to the podium at the Atlanta 1996 edition of the summer games.

Top Players who have won the medals

Luis Enrique - Spain - 1992

Pep Guardiola - Spain - 1992

Nwankwo Kanu- Nigeria -1996

Samuel Eto'o - Cameroon - 2000

Roberto Ayala - Argentina - 2004

Javier Mascherano - Argentina - 2004

Carlos Tevez - Argentina- 2004

Pablo Zabaleta - Argentina - 2008

Juan Roman Riquelme - Argentina - 2008

Angel Di Maria - Argentina - 2008

Javier Mascherano - Argentina - 2008

Lionel Messi - Argentina - 2008

Sergio Aguero - Argentina - 2008

Gabrie Jesus - Brazil - 2016

Neymar Brazil - 2016

Marquinhos Brazil - 2016

They came across tough opponents especially in the semifinals and the final where they defeated both Brazil and Argentina respective to become the first African nation to achieve the feat.

Four years later, Samuel Eto'o and his Indomitable Lions teammates inspired Cameroon the gold medal in Sydney.

