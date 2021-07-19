Callum Hudson-Odoi has found game time hard to come by since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel is looking to sign a more dynamic winger and is said to view Kingsley Coman as ideal for the role

Reports suggest the Blues are exploring the prospect of trading Hudson-Odoi for the highly-rated Frenchman

Hudson-Odoi, meanwhile, has been a long-term transfer target for Bayern who came close to signing him in 2019

Chelsea would reportedly be open to letting Callum Hudson-Odoi move to Bayern Munich in order to sign Kingsley Coman.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has hardly featured for Chelsea since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. Photo: James Williamson.

Source: Getty Images

Coman has just two years left on his current deal with Bayern and no significant progress has been made over a renewal.

Metro UK reports his situation has put a number of clubs on red alert, with Chelsea among those believed interested in his services.

And in their attempts to land the Frenchman, the Blues are said to be exploring the possibility of tempting Bayern with a deal that could include Hudson-Odoi.

Hudson-Odoi has been a longer-term transfer target for the Bavarians and came close to joining them in 2019 before he renewed his contract with the Stamford Bridge dwellers.

Chelsea's interest in Coman is understood to have been informed by Thomas Tuchel's desire to sign a more dynamic winger.

Such a scenario would see the German offload Hakim Ziyech who only moved to Stamford Bridge last summer from Ajax.

Hudson-Odoi set to play for Ghana

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been teased by his teammate at Chelsea Hakim Ziyech who jokingly claimed that the super saver has eaten too much during the summer break.

The Stamford Bridge boys are back at Cobham where they will start preparation for the coming Premier League season having failed to win the title last term.

But some players who played for their nations at the EURO 2020 will be given more days to rest before joining their teammates in pre-season training.

Last season, Chelsea were superb under Thomas Tuchel as they won the Champions League beating fellow English club Manchester City in the final.

Hakim Ziyech poked Mendy in the stomach claiming that the Senegalese has eaten much kebab.

Mendy last played on June 8 for Senegal in a friendly against Cape Verde, while Ziyech also had a month off since playing for Morocco against Burkina Faso on June 12.

Source: Legit.ng