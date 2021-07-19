Rafael played alongside Brazilian teammate Anderson at Premier League club Manchester United winning several titles

According to the midfielder, Anderson would have been one of the world’s best players if not for his love for McDonalds

He disclosed that the midfielder who won four Premier League titles would jump up impulsively and yell 'McDonald's

Former Manchester United star Rafael has trolled ex-teammate Anderson when he stated his compatriot would have been world’s best if not for the way he eats, Football365 reports.

The 33-year-old Anderson spent eight seasons with Premier League club Manchester United and then retired last year after a brief stint with Turkish side Adama Demispor.

Despite winning the Premier League four times, Anderson struggled with his weight and physique throughout his career.

Rafael says eating habit finished Anderson. Photo: John Peters

Source: Getty Images

According to Rafael, in his new joint autobiography with twin brother Fabio, the ex-Man Utd defender Anderson likes McDonalds. He said via SunSport:

“We could be on the team coach and pass the services on the motorway and Anderson would jump up impulsively and yell 'McDonald's, McDonald's'.

“Give him a football and he would just play with freedom and sometimes, if he got a good run of games, he could play as well as any player in the league.

“Not only that, but when he was playing well, we were playing brilliant football. He picked up a lot of big injuries and then his problems with eating the way he did started to affect him."

Source: Legit.ng News