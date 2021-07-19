Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg walks down the aisle for the second time in two years

The midfielder who helped Denmark reach Euro 2020 semifinals re-married his wife two years after their first wedding

This time around, several people were able to attend having missed their first staged in Denmark in 2019

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg stunned his wife Josephine after re-marrying her in a lavished ceremony two years after their wedding.

The event that took place in Osterbro was attended by his family and friends including fellow Premier League star Jannick Vestergaard.

SunSport reports that the 25-year-old football star and his 26-year-old wife initially got married in 2019 at a secret ceremony.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg proud of the Danish national team despite crashing out of Euro 2020 at the semifinals. Credit - hojbjerg23

Source: Instagram

The publication revealed that the wedding was staged at the Copenhagen City Hall and not even the player's mother was in attendance.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

However, last weekend's event was the exact opposite as everyone got the chance to witness both of them professing love to each other afresh.

What Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg said

The Spurs forward also took to his social media platform to share a picture of himself and his wife with the caption:

"Mr & Mrs (for the second time)."

Meanwhile, both Hojbjerg and Josephine already have two young children together, named Rosa and Theo.

The 26-year-old Danish actress held her bridal shower days before the wedding as she partied on a boat and drank wine with her friends.

The former Southampton man was made an impact at Tottenham last season as the North Londoners finished seventh and qualified for the UEFA Conference League.

Euro 2020 winner Federico Bernardeschi marries after summer tourney

Legit.ng earlier reported that Juventus forward Federico Bernardeschi has tied the knot with his partner just two days after shooting Italy to the European Championship title.

The 27-year-old took the last penalty that lifted the Azzurri over England at the iconic Wembley Stadium on July 11.

And barely two days after their triumph, Bernardeschi married his TV star, Veronica Ciardi in Carrara, a city in the Italian region of Tuscany.

Source: Legit