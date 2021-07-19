Goodluck Jonathan, a former president, has reacted to the surge in bandit attacks and other crimes in the country

The former ruler made some recommendations on how the federal government can reduce crime in the county

Banditry, kidnapping, and insurgency are the major security challenges casing concerns among Nigerian citizens

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - Former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, had advised the federal government to deploy the use of technology to check banditry and other forms of crimes in the country.

Jonathan gave the advice on Sunday, July 18, during a speech at the 50th birthday celebration of a former minister of aviation, Osita Chidoka, in Abuja, The Sun reported.

Why bullets alone can’t stop bandits - Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

He stated that bullets and other forces of arms alone cannot stop armed robbery, banditry, and other forms of criminality in the country.

Jonathan said:

“Cases of armed robbery and others going on now shows clearly that bullets alone cannot stop it or other criminal activities.

''It requires top quality programmes of government, it requires technology, it requires a lot to stop armed robbery and all forms of crimes, including corruption that we talk about every day, because it is difficult to make a rule and think that that would solve the problems.''

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Daily Trust reported that the former president stated that crime was becoming more complex with the introduction of It Information Technology.

Bandits ambush policemen in Zamfara state

Meanwhile, an ambush by bandits on policemen responding to a distress call from a community in Zamfara state has led to the deaths of 13 officers.

The Punch reported that the Zamfara state police command has confirmed the killing of the 13 policemen in a statement through its spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu.

Shehu said the attack occurred in Kurar Mota village in the Bungudu local government area on Sunday, July 18, around 12.30pm.

Bandits attack Zamfara villages

In another news, Bandits loyal to a prominent bandit in Zamfara state, known as Turji, are on the rampage, abducting villagers and travellers in Shinkafi local government area.

Daily Trust reported that the bandits' action followed the recent arrest of Turji's father. The attacks started on Friday, July 16, and have continued with about 150 persons kidnapped.

Turji’s father was reportedly arrested in Kano by security agents about two weeks ago and his whereabouts have since remained unknown.

Source: Legit