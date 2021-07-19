Marc Guehi has been turning out for Swansea on loan for the last 18 months

The youngster found it difficult to break into Chelsea's team as he was limited to just two appearances

His exit came on the same day academy forward Armando Broja penned a new deal with the Blues

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Crystal Palace have announced the capture of Marc Guehi from Chelsea on a five-year deal.

Guehi admitted he was excited with the prospect of linking up with Patrick Vieira who was recently appointed as the club's new manager. Photo by Alex Pantling.

Source: UGC

Guehi's transfer to Selhurst Park came after spending 18 months on loan at Swansea.

Despite being tipped by many as a future star at Stamford Bridge, the Blues have decided to let him join their London rivals.

While confirming the transfer, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish described Guehi as an "exciting talent."

“We’re delighted to have signed Marc for Crystal Palace," he said.

“He’s an exciting talent and one we believe will be a valuable addition to the squad as we build towards the coming season," he added.

Speaking on his Palace switch, Guehi admitted he was excited with the prospect of linking up with Patrick Vieira who was recently appointed as the club's new manager.

“[The club is taking] a really exciting direction with the new gaffer that’s come in. A lot of good young players are here and obviously, such a stable club with top players really enticed me and made me want to come," he said.

Guehi's departure from Chelsea came on the same day academy forward Armando Broja signed a new deal with the club.

SunSport reports the youngster, who scored 11 goals while on loan at Vitesse Arnhem last season is set to form part of Thomas Tuchel's plans after the exit of Olivier Giroud.

Giroud joins AC Milan

"To all the Blues, to my teammates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments," he posted.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Roberto Lewandowski has become Chelsea's new target after attempts to sign Erling Haaland from Dortmund looked impossible.

The Poland striker is believed to be worth £50million and the Blues are ready to cough out the amount this summer.

The 32-year-old has just two years remaining in his contract with Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga giants could be tempted to sell him.

Lewandowski has hit double digits in terms of goals since arriving the Allianz Arena in the summer of 2015.

Source: Legit.ng