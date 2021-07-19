Ahmed Musa has taken to social media to express his love for his new bride with a red love emoji

The Nigeria international stunned everyone after pictures of his private wedding ceremony filtered through the media space

Musa currently plays for Nigeria Professional Football League side Kano Pillars

Two weeks after secretly marrying for the third time, Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has released more pictures from the wedding.

The former Premier League star who currently plays for Nigeria Professional Football League side Kano Pillars stunned the world when images from his ceremony surfaced online.

This is coming four years after marrying Juliet Ejue - the same year he parted ways with his first wife Jamila for reasons best known to the two of them.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa looks stunning in his native attire. Credit - @ahmedmusa718

The former Leicester City attacker was dressed in white traditional attire with a multi-colour cap while smiling at his bride. His wife on the other hand complemented him with an all-red outfit garnished with some flowery designs as she also posed for the camera.

While sharing the adorable picture on his Instagram page with over 665k followers, the forward accompanied the post with a red heart emoji while giving credit to the event planners by mentioning them.

Ahmed Musa still shopping for an European club

Meanwhile, reports from the winger's camp claim he might leave Kano Pillars for a yet-to-be-named club in Turkey as he hopes to get back to European football soon.

The Nigerian star who has the highest number of World Cup goals left Al Nassr on a mutual consent about a year ago and he has not been able to secure a move to Europe since then.

West Bromwich Albion were on the verge of signing him in January but the deal collapsed on transfer deadline day.

Ahmed Musa marries for the third time

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the captain of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa has taken a second wife during a private ceremony on Saturday, July 10, 2021, GH Gossip reports.

It will be his third marriage in 9 years having ended his relationship with his first wife, Jamila in 2017 to marry Juliet Ejue the same year.

The 28-year-old has always maintained that he does not regret his first marriage as he stated that the second one will be happier and long-lasting.

