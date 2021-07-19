Emmanuel Emenike in a few months would officially open his multi-million naira hotel in the eastern part of Nigeria

The former Nigerian international has been involved in several projects within the country after hanging up his boots as a player

The 34-year-old completed a state of the art hospital in his hometown with world-class equipment a few months back

Emenike's new project

Emmanuel Emenike has begun construction of a multi-million naira hotel and is set to be launched in the coming months, Instagram.

Skeletal photos of the building were released on social media and it shows work is still ongoing in the three-storey facility.

Emmanuel Emenike is currently working on a multi-million hotel months after building a hospital. Photo @emenike_9

The luxury hotel will be added to one of the striker's elephant projects since calling it quits in his footballing career.

The 34-year-old who has been globe-trotting Africa and Europe has been giving back to society in his own little way during his playing career.

Previous project

The former Fenerbache star recently completed a hospital a few months back with state of the art facility in Imo state.

The three-storey building is situated in the central part of the city and the interior is ready for operations.

