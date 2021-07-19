Italian giants Napoli defeated Anaunia 12-0 on Sunday night, July 18, in a pre-season game in which Osimhen scored 4

The Nigerian football star was in a good form for Napoli in this encounter as he netted all his goals in the first half

Osimhen and his teammates at Napoli will be facing Pro Vercelli in their next game which is also a friendly tie

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has started his pre-season campaign with Italian giants Napoli on a brighter note netting four goals in their perfect win over Anaunia in friendly tie.

The encounter which occurred on Sunday evening, July 18, at Di Mario saw Victor Osimhen scoring his four goals in the first half as Napoli recorded 12-0 win.

Victor Osimhen has now sent a tough signal to all defenders in the Serie A that he is ready to soar with Napoli when the coming season begins.

The former Lille star joined Napoli last season in a record fee, but his debut term under Gattuso did not go as expected for the Nigerian striker.

Despite being out of action for three months last season due to injury and COVID-19 issues, Victor Osimhen was able to play 24 League games for Napoli netting 10 goals.

How Napoli beat Anaunia

Elmas scored the first goal for Napoli in their friendly game against Anaunia in the fourth minute before Victor Osimhen extended the lead five minutes later according to the report on GOAL and Soccernet.

Osimhen got his second in the 20th minute after Konstantinos Manolas had made it three in the 15th minute.

Osimhen then got his hat-trick and Napoli’s fifth in the 35th minute before scoring his fourth two minutes later.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen is today Africa's most expensive footballer following his move to Italian League side Napoli in the summer of 2020.

The 21-year-old was a standout performer during the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2015 after scoring record 10 goals to help the Golden Eaglets win their fifth title in Chile.

He quickly became the toast of every club with Arsenal among the top clubs looking to secure his services, but the youngster decided to move to Germany afterward.

The attacker has also spent time in Belgium and France before becoming the most expensive African star with his move to Italy.

Osimhen has now revealed that he did not spend a dime from his earnings after joining the Bundesliga side from Ultimate Strikers in a deal of around €3.50 million in January 2017.

