Sadiq Umar who scored 20 goals in the Spanish Segunda division had been on the trail of La Liga giants Sevilla

Reports have it that Sevilla are already considering other options after they claim Almeria’s asking price of 30 million euros is high

It is believed that Sevilla sporting director Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo as well as other fans are already anticipating Umar’s arrival

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Spanish club Sevilla will no longer chase Nigerian footballer Sadiq Umar as the La Liga side are beginning to look at other options, Andalucia Information reports.

It was gathered via Soccernet that Sevilla had been on the trail of the former Nigerian youth star, but they believe Almeria’s asking price of 30 million euros is high.

After Moroccan international Youssef En-Nesyri and Dutchman Luuk de Jong left the club recently, Sevilla have been in search for a formidable replacement.

Sadiq Umar's future undecided. Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano

Source: Getty Images

Umar who scored 20 goals in the Segunda division last season is said to have huge fan base in Seville already, including sporting director Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo.

Ramon Verdejo, aka Monchi, knows a lot about Umar as he occupied a similar role at AS Roma when the 24-year-old was making his breakthrough at the club.

However, Almeria have made it clear that they will only start transfer negotiations for the Olympics bronze medalist with clubs ready to part with half of his 60 million euros release clause.

Man City monitoring Umar

Earlier reports say, reigning Premier League kings Manchester City are already making underground moves in a bid to sign Nigerian striker Sadiq Umar who finished last season with 22 goals.

The Citizens are one of the sides jostling for the signature of the Almeria striker according to reports cited in TeamTalk.

SI are also reporting that with Pep Guardiola’s side already preparing for life after Sergio Aguero who has moved on to Barcelona, City are now in need of a goal scorer.

With Gabriel Jesus’ also linked with a possible exit from the Etihad, Manchester City have made Harry Kane their major target, but he seems too expensive.

Watford want Onuachu

Premier League club Watford are on the trail of Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu who impressed for his Belgian side Genk last season.

Soccernet are reporting that about four Nigerians are on the radar of the English club, but they seem to have other players in mind.

English outlet The Athletic are claiming that Onuachu is one of the players in the club’s transfer list during the summer transfer window ahead of the forthcoming season.

Source: Legit Newspaper