Nigerian business woman, Lady Golfer recently celebrated her birthday and she has taken to social media to share moments from the event

The entrepreneur threw a lavish party and her rich friends came through with wads of cash to celebrate with her

Lady Golfer's friends did not stop spraying mint notes even though the floor where she stood already had a huge pile of money

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular businesswoman, Lady Golfer recently clocked a new age and she threw a lavish party to celebrate.

It was evident from the video she posted on her Instagram page that the she rolls with rich people who know how to splurge money.

Ldy Golfer's friends come through for her on her birthday Photo credit: @ladygolfer001

Source: Instagram

Lady Golfer and her pool of money

In the video, Lady Golfer who donned a red shimmery dress was surrounded by friends who sprayed her with money as she swayed gently to the music playing.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The highlight of the video for a lot of people was the pile of cash that covered the businesswoman's feet.

In the caption of the video, she hailed a man who appeared to be the one who threw money in the air in the video.

"Too much doings @ktsele1. I see you my billionaire brother."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Read some of the comments sighted on Lady Golfer's post below:

Dubemjennifer

"See money."

Prettyma.r.y:

"Money speaking."

Nnannaqueen:

"Doings get levels."

Princess_forlar:

"Happy birthday to you, more wins and prosperity."

Dacostariata:

"Your bday is stressing my soul."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Bobrisky attends Lady Golfer's birthday

Popular controversial crossdresser Bobrisky got members of the internet community talking about him.

The effeminate celebrity showed up to celebrate with popular businesswoman, Lady Golfer, who recently clocked a new age and hosted friends to a lavish birthday party.

After Ubi posted the unedited pictures with Bobrisky on his page, social media users flooded the comment section asking the crossdresser about the hips he went under the knife for.

Source: Legit