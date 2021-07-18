Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary and she has taken to social media with details of how it went down

The mum of two shared a video on her Instagram page where she was sighted with her husband and infant dancing as people around her sang

The highlight of the video was the moment the actress who got herself a G-Wagon earlier this year got another car from her husband

Popular Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Lizzy Anjorin got married July 2020 and she got a pleasant surprised as she celebrated the first anniversary of her marriage.

In the video shared on her page, the mum of two who recently welcomed her first child with her hubby was seen dancing as she had been surprised with a trumpet and a crew that sang as she danced with her hubby.

Lizzy Anjorin's husband buys her a new car Photo credit: @lizzyanjorin_original

Source: Instagram

Biggest surprise

The actress who donned a pink dress danced heartily with a teddy in her hand to different songs the trumpet man and the people around sang.

Lizzy also had a little face off with her shy hubby who carried their sleeping daughter in his arms.

She also got a card which she read out loud before she was ordered to close her eyes and was led outside where a new car was waiting for her.

On opening her eyes and sighted the car decorated with a huge red bow, she was too stunned as she looked around in disbelief.

The entrepreneur questioned her hubby a number of times before finally approaching the car to inspect it.

Recovering from the shock of the surprise, she excitedly jumped around before kneeling to thank her husband.

"Haaa!! Yah Allah thanks for everything. You always grant me my heart desires."

See clips from the video below:

Lizzy Anjorin celebrates one year wedding anniversary Photo credit:@lizzyanjorin_original

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Anjorin's hubby gifts her a car Photo credit: @lizzyanjorin_original

Source: Instagram

Nigerians congratulate Lizzy Anjorin

Dainty_olamide:

"May your joy love life never be once in a while."

Kemity:

"Wow congratulations. your joy will not turn to sorrow. Florida na blessing to this family."

Fehintoluwaerujeje:

"Congratulations!!"

Empireeunicejosh:

"Happy wedding anniversary Mum Florida, may the Almighty continue to bless your home."

Firstlady_ashabi:

"Congratulations to you Beautiful."

Lizzy Anjorin joins G-Wagon gang

Popular Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Lizzy Anjorin took to social media to announce that she joined the list of celebrities who ride a G-Wagon around town.

She shared a photo of her posing in a beautiful floral dress beside the expensive black car on her official Instagram page.

An excited Lizzy captioned the post with gratitude to God and a formal announcement that she has joined the G-Wagon gang.

Source: Legit