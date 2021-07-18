Peter Ijeh’s beautiful daughters Josephine and Evelyn have been invited to play for the Super Falcons of Nigeria

Both stars who currently play for BK Hacken of Sweden are still eligible to feature for their father land having played for Swedish youth teams

Peter Ijeh stated that he is delighted that his daughters have received invitation from Nigeria, saying they will make the country proud

A former Nigerian International Peter Ijeh has expressed delight after his adorable daughters received a national team call-up to play for the Super Falcons.

Josephine Ijeh is a defender at Swedish outfit BK Hacken, while her sibling Evelyn who is a top striker (lie their dad) is also on the books of the Swedish champions.

Both players have featured for the Swedish youth teams having played in competitive matches for U17 and U19 national teams.

They are eligible to feature for the Nigeria senior team, the Super Falcons, as the dad Peter stated that he would love to see them play for the father land.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Peter Ijeh stated that he welcomed the invitation from Nigeria wholeheartedly, adding that the will do the nation proud.

He said:

"I welcomed it wholeheartedly. They have won the Swedish Premier League back-to-back and have played in the female Champions Leagues.

“And still playing in one of Swedish biggest team BK Hacken. Played for the Swedish U17 & U19 respectively.

“I believe they have served Swedish football for 20 years , so if Nigerian soccer management will manage appropriately, they can play for their father land for another 10 years. This is my projection.”

Peter Ijeh himself was a member of the Super Eagles squad who featured in five matches for the Nigeria senior men’s national team.

Also, as part of activities in preparation for the Aisha Buhari International Women Football Tournament, Nigerian international Desire Oparanozie has been recalled into the Super Falcons’ squad.

She has been out of the team for about two years after she was alleged to have masterminded a protest against the Nigeria Football Federation during the FIFA World Cup finals in June 2019.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian international Peter Ijeh has applauded Taiwo Awoniyi’s inclusion in Liverpool’s 34-man squad for pre-season activities.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will camp in Austria from Monday, July 12, in preparation for the 2021-22 season and Peter Ijeh is delighted that Awoniyi’s name is included.

The Nigerian forward joined the Reds in 2015 but had been on loan spells with clubs in Belgium and Germany due to work permit issues.

