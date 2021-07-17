Leon Balogun's game seems to be getting better by the numbers as the Nigerian defender scored against Arsenal in a friendly game

The centre-back gave Rangers the lead as early as the 14th minute but both sides ended up sharing the spoils

Mikel Arteta's men performed a little better than they did against Hibernian earlier in the week after losing 2-1 in the game

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigeria international Leon Balogun was on target for Scottish League champions Rangers in their 2-2 draw against Arsenal as they both prepare for the 2021-22 season.

The 33-year-old opened the scoring for the Gers just after 14 minutes into the kickoff with James Tavernier taking credit for the assist at Ibrox Stadium.

Nuno Tavares got himself a dream start after grabbing a goal on his debut for the North Londoners through a superb effort in the 23rd minute.

Super Eagles Leon Balogun protecting the ball during Rangers' friendly game vs Arsenal at Ibrox Stadium on July 17. Credit - @leonbalogun

Source: Instagram

The 21-year-old grabbed the opportunity he was given with both hands to make an impression in his first game having missed their 2-1 defeat to Hibernian earlier in the week.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Meanwhile, his goal was enough to earn the Gunners a draw as both sides kept the scoreline at 1-1 at the blast of the whistle at halftime.

Both sides renewed rivalry in the second half after ringing changes to their starting line ups but none of them could produce a goal until the latter part of the meeting.

Cedric Itten put Rangers back in front for the second time in the game through a 75th minute strike but Eddie Nketiah's goal ensured both sides shared the spoils at the end of the encounter.

This is however not very exciting for Mikel Arteta whose side is yet to record any victory since they started their pre-season preparations ahead of the coming league season.

Chelsea thrash Peterborough 6-1

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea made a huge statement ahead of the 2021-22 season with a 6-1 triumph over Peterborough lower league side Peterborough in their first preseason fixture.

Coach Thomas Tuchel's men picked up from where they stopped last season when they defeated fellow Premier League outfit Manchester City to lift their second ever Champions League title.

With their performances towards the end of last campaign, they have now been ranked as one of the favourites to win the EPL at the end of the coming season.

Source: Legit