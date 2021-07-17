Lionel Messi's post holding the Copa America title has become the most 'liked' picture on Instagram with 19.9 million

The Barcelona star posted the picture after Argentina claimed their first Copa America title since 1993

It was also Messi's first trophy for the national team after coming close on several occasions

Lionel Messi's Instagram post shortly after Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, 10 July, has become the most 'liked' picture on Instagram with 19.9million likes, AS reports.

Lionel Messi now has the most-liked photo on Instagram. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

The victory against Brazil ensured that Argentina claimed their first Copa America title since 1993 as it also gave captain Messi his first trophy for the national team.

Shortly after the final whistle, Messi posted a picture of himself with the Copa America trophy in the Maracana dressing room.

Six days after that photo, the post has now become the most 'liked' picture on Instagram with 19.9 million users giving their approval to the post and still counting.

Messi reacts to winning 2021 Copa America title

Messi had been to three Copa America and one World Cup finals but settled for the silver medal in all four appearances until he was determined to win in 2021.

ESPN quoted the forward saying: "I was close many times. I knew it would happen eventually. I am grateful to God for giving me this moment, in Brazil against Brazil. I think He was saving this moment for me.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Argentina became champions of this year’s Copa America with Lionel Messi winning his first major international title following a 1-0 win over Brazil on Saturday night, July 10.

The only goal of the encounter was scored by veteran Angel Di Maria in the 22nd minute.

The 33-year-old Paris Saint-Germain winger ran onto Rodrigo De Paul's sumptuous through ball to lob Brazil goalkeeper Ederson with a first-time finish.

Messi could have wrapped up the win two minutes from time but slipped when clean through with only Ederson to beat.

After the game, Di Maria revealed that Lionel Messi told him the Copa America final was his moment to shine with the PSG forward scoring the only goal that condemned Brazil to a defeat.

"It's going to be unforgettable as Messi told me thank you I said thanks to him.

"He told me that it was my final, that it was the rematch for the finals that I couldn't play. It had to be today and today it was," Di Maria said.

Source: Legit Nigeria