Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in his new club

This is the second time the former Real Madrid and Inter Milan star will be infected with the virus after October 2020

Young midfielder Edouard Michut has also been isolated after testing positive for the same virus

Paris Saint Germain's new signing Achraf Hakimi has been placed on isolation days after completing a five-year move to the Paris-based club.

The 22-year-old defender joined the Parisians from Inter Milan in a deal valued at around €60 million including a sum of plus €11m in add ons this summer.

Sources reveal that the Moroccan isn't the only player who tested positive for the virus as 18-year-old midfielder Edouard Michut also caught the infection.

Achraf Hakimi during his unveiling at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to Football Italia quoting L’Equipe, both stars have been placed in isolation to avoid infecting other players.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan defender was said to have been involved in PSG's 4-0 triumph over Le Mans on Wednesday, July 14.

With the latest development, he will not be available for the game against Augsburg and Genoa next week as well.

The Parisians have also completed the signings of Georgino Wijnaldum and Sergio Ramos on free transfers while they are hoping to hold on to Kylian Mbappe who wants to leave them.

Neymar already committed his future to them while the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma might help them push for Champions League glory next campaign.

How Neymar plotted Ramos' PSG move

Legit.ng earlier reported that Neymar was said to have masterminded Sergio Ramos' move to Paris Saint Germain despite numerous offers from Premier League clubs this summer.

The centre-back parted ways with Real Madrid after his contract with them expired last month - ending his 16 years relationship with the La Liga club after joining them in 2005.

He went ahead to inspire them to four Champions League honours among several continental and domestic silverware while also providing outstanding leadership for the team.

