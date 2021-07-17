Thomas Tuchel's men got their pre-season preparations off to a flying start after punishing Peterborough 6-1

Hakim Ziyech was responsible for three of the goals while Abraham, Pulisic, and Broja scoring one each

Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley also got their opportunities to impress the German boss before the return of some top players

Chelsea made a huge statement ahead of the 2021-22 season with a 6-1 triumph over Peterborough lower league side Peterborough in their first preseason fixture.

Coach Thomas Tuchel's men picked up from where they stopped last season when they defeated fellow Premier League outfit Manchester City to lift their second ever Champions League title.

With their performances towards the end of last campaign, they have now been ranked as one of the favourites to win the EPL at the end of the coming season.

Tammy Abraham in the midst of four Peterborough United players during their pre-season clash Chelsea Training Ground. Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC

The reigning European champions really showed their might in the game despite having most of their key players still on summer break after their involvement in the recently concluded summer competitions.

Players like Jorginho and Thiago Silva went as far as the finals of the Copa America and Euro 2020 with the Italian midfielder winning the European Championship with his country.

Danny Drinkwater got his first start for Chelsea in 1,077 DAYS

This however gave room for Tuchel to test the waters with players like Danny Drinkwater, Ross Berkley who just returned from his loan spell at Aston Villa while Wayne Cu'mming stood in between the sticks.

The young goalkeeper kept a clean sheet all through his stay on the pitch until he was replaced by Lucas Bergstrom on the hour mark.

Tuchel had a three-man backline of Trevoh Chalobah, Jake Clarke-Salter and Malang Sarr while Davide Zappacosta and Marcos Alonso were deployed as wing-backs.

The trio of Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi led the attack for the hosts. Abraham and Pulisic scored a goal each to hand their team a two-goal lead in the first half.

The Moroccan scored a hattrick

Hakim Ziyech was a substitute and he made his inclusion in the game count as he bagged a hattrick in the game as reported by SunSport.

Armando Broja also came him and got his name on the scoresheet in the played behind closed doors are COVID-19 issues still linger.

Up next for the Blues will be games against Bournemouth, Arsenal and Tottenham before facing Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup prior to their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on August 14.

