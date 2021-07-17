One Italian fan has decided to rub salt in English supporters' wounds by getting a tattoo of Chiellini's controversial foul on Saka during the Euro 2020 final

In the tattoo on his arm, Saka looks to be getting pulled away from the Euro trophy, in a similar manner to how he was pulled on the pitch

Chiellini claimed he put a curse on Saka before he missed the decisive penalty in the EURO 2020 final

An Italy fan has set tongues wagging after immortalizing Giorgio Chiellini's controversial foul on Bukayo Saka during the Euro 2020 final.

The unidentified fan ensured people don't get to forget that moment in a hurry as he got it tattooed on his arm, as seen on SportBible and Givemesport.

Recall that 19-year-old Saka was cynically fouled by 36-year-old Chiellini as he broke away on the counter during Italy vs England.

The Italian captain was booked for the challenge, although some believed it was worthy of a red card

Chiellini's antics on Saka went viral on social media with many England fans venting their anger on the Italian legend.

Some of the fans were of the opinion that the final should be replayed because of that controversial moment.

But an Italian fan has now ensured a lot of people will not forget Chiellini's antics in a long while.

In the tattoo on his arm, Saka looks to be getting pulled away from the Euro trophy, in a similar manner to how he was pulled on the pitch.

Chiellini claims he put a curse on Saka before his penalty miss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Italy won the Euro 2020 final 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes of action, with Saka missing the final penalty.

As the penalty was taken, Chiellini was spotted saying a traditional penalty curse 'Kiricocho,' and it worked.

Chiellini later came out to say that he put a curse on Arsenal star Bukayo Saka before he missed the decisive penalty in the EURO 2020 final which was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Chiellini screamed "Kiricocho!" which is a word that's been used by footballers for decades to impart bad luck on the opposition.

Carlos Bilardo was said to have invented the world Kiricocho when he noticed that a fan was always present in his training when his players picked injuries.

The legendary Argentina coach then sent the fan to be watching the training of his opponents so as for him to have a similar impact.

