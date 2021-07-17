Arsenal are edging closer to signing Brighton defender Ben White after agreeing a deal of £50m for the centre-back

White impressed last season in the Premier League in the heart of defence for Brighton

The 23-year-old was selected by Gareth Southgate for England's Euro 2020 campaign

After seeing two bids rejected last month, Arsenal are now on the verge of signing Brighton centre-back Ben White, Sky Sports reports.

It is believed that the Gunners have agreed a deal in principle to sign the Englishman who is seeking a new challenge and wants to make the move to Emirates.

A fee believed to be around £50m have now been reached by the two clubs which will see White move over to the Emirates next season, Euro Sport reports.

However, there is still work to be done before Ben White can finalize his move to Arsenal.

But fans of the North London team will welcome the news following the 23-year-old impressive performance last season for Brighton.

After breaking into the first team at Brighton, White impressed last season in the Premier League in the heart of defence and was selected by Gareth Southgate for England's Euro 2020 campaign.

He also helped Brighton survive relegation and finish 16th in the top flight with the joint-best defence in the bottom half of the league (46 goals conceded).

Ben White is now expected to take a medical when he returns from holiday on July 26.

He will be expected to bolster Arsenal's defence next season after the club finished 8th last season and missed out on European football for the first time in 26 years.

