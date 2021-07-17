Chelsea and Manchester United are ready to battle for Real Madrid star Raphael Varane's signature

The World Cup winner has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for some time until the Blues jumped into the race

Los Blancos are hoping to cash in on the player before his deal runs out in the summer of 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Raphael Varane has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer after refusing to sign an extension at Real Madrid.

The Red Devils are reportedly set to seal a £42.8 million deal with the Spanish League giants to secure the services of the French World Cup winner.

His arrival will provide more stability for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team as they hope to win their first Premier League title since 2013.

Raphael Varane in action for France during their Euro 2020 clash vs Switzerland. Photo by Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport

Source: Getty Images

Sources closer to the Old Trafford outfit claim Varane has agreed to join them on a five-year deal this summer - quenching the fears he might continue at his present club.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Metro UK quoting Spanish news outlet Marca insists both clubs are yet to agree on the fee for the transfer of the player but the EPL side is prepared to pay a total package worth around £42.8m.

Real are yet to agree on the price but they will do all they can to offload the player before the defender becomes a free agent next summer, while from January 2022, he will be able to negotiate his own terms.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also said to be interested in the player and will rival Man United for his signature according to Marca.

The Blues had to sell Fikayo Tomori to AC Milan after he was declared surplus to requirement in his department, yet they want to make a move for Varane.

Despite having Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger and the likes in his squad, Thomas Tuchel is believed to be keen to bring in an additional central defender and they have previously been linked with two other Frenchmen: Jules Kounde and Maxence Lacroix.

Reece James' sister dumps Man United for Chelsea

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea star Reece James will have another family member in his team as his sister Lauren completed a move to the Blues from Manchester United.

The talented striker will join the Chelsea women’s team for a reported fee of £200,000, which is a record between the Women’s Super League clubs.

On July 15, Lauren James had already agreed on personal terms and a medical had been conducted. As part of the deal, a Chelsea player is expected to go in the opposite direction.

Source: Legit.ng