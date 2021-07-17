Singer Davido made his way to Oba, Anambra, for the star-studded funeral ceremony of businessman Obi Cubana

Music executive Ubi Franklin shared a video on Instagram showing the moment rapper Phyno came to exchange warm pleasantries with Davido

The two music stars were locked in a brotherly embrace that got their fans and followers talking on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nigerian singer Davido was among the top celebrities who made an appearance at the funeral ceremony of Obi Cubana's mother in Oba, Anambra.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the music star took to his Instastory channel with a location update for social media observers who had been wondering if he was going to show up or not for the funeral.

Phyno hugs Davido at Obi Cubana mum's burial ceremony. Photo: @ubifranklintriplemg

Source: Instagram

Well, the singer arrived safely and a video shared on Instagram by music executive Ubi Franklin captured the moment Davido was warmly greeted by rapper Phyno.

In the short video, Phyno was spotted as he approached Davido and locked him in a warm embrace for some time.

Although the video was inaudible, it seemed the rapper shared some comforting words with Davido who is still mourning the death of his friend and team member, Obama DMW.

Watch the clip below:

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans react to video of Phyno, Davido

Some fans who watched the clip couldn’t help but react in the comment section. Read what they had to say below:

manni_obama said:

"Phyno they clear am not to cry much about 44."

semilore_ex said:

"Awnnn see phyno treating Davido like a bbyso cute."

realyzzin said:

"Phyno dey console him about Obama."

amakaigweigwe said:

nomiedee98 trying to sympathise with Davido."

nomiedee98 said:

"@phynofino hug is so pure see love."

Davido and Tiwa visit Obama DMW’s grave

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that music stars Davido and Tiwa Savage were spotted in a video that was shared on social media.

The two musicians were seen at the place Obama DMW was buried with some of their men in Epe, Lagos state.

Nigerians praised the musicians as they noted that they did well by the young man even in death.

Source: Legit Nigeria