Nwankwo Kanu was among several celebrities spotted in Oba, Anambra state for the burial of Obi Cubana's late mother

The entire Nigerian social media space is agog with activities leading to the event, as reports say about 346 cows were provided for the occasion

As soon as Kanu landed at the event, fans were seen rushing to take selfies with him

Super Eagles legend Nwanwko Kanu arrived Oba in Anambra state to support famous socialite Obi Cubana at his mother's burial.

Super Eagles Legend Kanu Storms Oba in Style for Cubana's Mom's Burial. Photo: Maduabum Uche

Source: Facebook

Kanu was spotted in a nice traditional outfit while rocking a face cap as a clip of his arrival at the event was captured.

It was gathered that as soon as the former African footballer of the year landed at the event, fans were seen rushing to take a selfie with him.

346 cows in for burial of Obi Cubana's mother

Nightlife businessman Obi Cubana has got Nigerians talking over the love that his close ones are showing to him for the burial ceremony of his mother.

It was earlier reported that Obi got 46 cows from his former employee Cubana Chiefpriest and 10 cows from young billionaire Jowi Zaza.

According to DJ BigN who is present at Obi's hometown, the businessman has now received 346 cows, 72 goats, 20 rams for his mother's burial.

Another Super Eagles legend Emmanuel Emenike arrive Oba in style

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian footballer Emmanuel Emenike who seems to be a close pal of Obi Cubana landed Oba in Anambra state for the burial of the socialite’s late mother in style.

Emenike who won AFCON 2013 and finished the tournament as highest goal scorer has headed for the event in a convoy of seven cars.

The former striker was spotted in a convoy of about seven cars as he personally shared a clip with the caption “off to Anambra.”

The beautiful wife of the former Super Eagles striker Iheoma Nnadi then hailed her husband dropping a caption under his Instagram post which read: “Odogwu you bad”.

Odogwu is an Igbo name for boys, meaning victor or leader; and following his exploits and philanthropy, Emenike’s wife sees him as one.

Despite retiring from international football in 2015, the 33-year-old forward recently fulfilled his promise to the people of his home town in Imo state.

He has given back to society in a big way as the former Super Eagles striker recently completed a world class hospital in his hometown as seen on Instagram.

