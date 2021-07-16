FCT, Abuja - Security sources have claimed that they have uncovered a plot by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to break Nnamdi Kanu out of detention.

Kanu who was repatriated back to the country is currently being detained at the facility of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

However, the IPOB leader has asked an Abuja court to transfer him from the custody of the DSS to the Kuje Correctional Centre

But security sources told PRNigeria that the IPOB leader wants to be transferred to the Kuje correctional centre for a sinister reason.

They said that the IPOB militants under the guise of Eastern Security Network (ESN) are plotting to launch an attack on Kuje Prison if their leader is eventually moved there.

A security officer who spoke anonymously said:

“We have uncovered the grand plan of a looming attack on Kuje Correctional Facility. This is sequel to Nnamdi Kanu’s plea to the Court to have him moved to the Kuje Prison from the detention facility of the DSS.''

The security source stated that the IPOB fighters’ plan is to ensure they get Kanu out by all means necessary.

The officer said Kanu's supporters were planning on using propaganda and blackmail to get judicial and security officers to transfer their leader to a detention facility that they could easily attack as they have done to many Police Stations and correctional facilities in the southeast.

According to Daily Nigerian, the officer noted that prominent individuals who are arrested and detained at the DSS facility are normally given superior treatment, compared to what they stand to get at police cells.

Source: Legit.ng