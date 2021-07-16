Despite the exclusion of his name from the list of candidates for the November 6 Anambra governorship election, which was published by the INEC, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, says he is still in the race.

This Day reported that Independent National Electoral Commission, on Friday, July 16, dropped the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Valentine Ozigbo and that of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Professor Chukwuma Soludo from the list.

INEC had published Chukwuma Udoji as the authentic candidate of APGA based on a court order served on it in relation to the primaries of the political parties and other processes leading to the election.

However, Soludo in a statement by his media aide, Joe Anatune, said he would contest the Anambra election despite his exclusion by INEC.

According to The Punch, Anatune explained that Soludo’s nomination by APGA was in line with the electoral law and INEC guidelines.

He stated that the Jigawa state court judgment which INEC relied on in excluding Soludo’s name will be overturned effortlessly.

Anatune said:

Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo will participate in the governorship election as the APGA candidate. His nomination was strictly in line with the Electoral Law and INEC guidelines. INEC observed the APGA Congress on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, where he was nominated after winning 93.4 per cent of the valid votes cast in a free, fair and transparent manner which was broadcasted live on national television networks as part of deepening the democratic process in Nigeria.

“Our team of dedicated and competent legal experts has studied the judgment and is confident of overturning it effortlessly. The party is at liberty to nominate the right candidate so long as due process is followed. Soludo’s nomination followed due process religiously.”

The statement urged supporters of the ex-CBN governor not to be deterred by the Jigawa state court order.

Source: Legit