Marco verratti has tied the knot with his girlfriend of two year Jessica Aidi in a big wedding ceremony in Paris

The Italian midfielder was previously married to fashion model Laura Zazzara and had two boys together until they divorced in 2019

The Paris Saint-Germain star helped the Azzurri win their second ever European Championships as they beat England in the final

Marco Verratti has continued celebrating after taking his model girlfriend Jessica Aidi to the altar in a lavish wedding ceremony in Paris, Daily Mail, Sun.

The Italian international who helped his country beat England to win Euro 2020 Championships got married for the second time.

He missed the Azzurri's first two opening games against Turkey and Wales but featured in the next five games that led Roberto Mancini's side to glory.

Marco Verratti and Jessica Aidi tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony held in Paris. Photo by KCS Presse/MEGA

The wedding ceremony

Family and friends turned up for the posh ceremony held in Paris as the bride wore a cream lace outfit with a gold necklace and white sandals.

The 28-year-old appeared in a black suit with a matching bow tie and crisp white shirt as his sons Tomasso and Andrea were also well dressed for the ocassion.

How Verratti and Jessica met

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder met Jessica during the Monaco Grand Pix in 2019 months after he divorced his ex-wife Laura Zazzara which they had two boys together.

And the couple made their first public appearance in the front row seat of Paris fashion Week in October 2019.

Verratti popped the question at the start of the year in a lavish desert proposal and Jessica said yes.

