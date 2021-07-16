Emmanuel Emenike who is a close friend to Obi Cubana has stormed Anambra for the burial ceremony of the socialite’s late mother

Dignitaries as well as celebrities alike have set the entire Oba agog with their presence as reports say there are 346 cows for consumption

Emenike who inspired Nigeria to win AFCON 2013 title also met with Anambra governorship aspirant Ozigbo at the event

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Activities at the burial ceremony of Obi Cubana’s late mother have taken new heights following the arrival of dignitaries and celebrities, including Super Eagles legend Emmanuel Emenike.

The former Nigerian international who lives in a lavish mansion in Owerri headed for the occasion in a convoy of at least 7 exotic cars.

Upon arrival at the party venue, Emenike was ushered to meet with billionaire businessman Valentine Ozigbo who is currently vying of the governorship seat of Anambra state.

Emmanuel Emenike lands in Anambra for Obi Cubana's mother's burial. Photo: Alex Grimm

Source: Getty Images

The technocrat is who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party has been described as most popular candidate in the governorship race.

The party said via Punch:

“The PDP is elated to report that Valentine Ozigbo commands the overwhelming grassroot support of Ndi Anambra across the 326 wards and 21 local government areas in the state, adding that the formation and structure of the party in Anambra is intact and ready for the task ahead.”

Ozigbo’s is well known to Obi Cubana and has also landed in the hometown of Oba to pay his last respect to the late mother of the socialite.

Emenike’s wife reacts as striker leaves for Oba

Iheoma Nnadi, the beautiful wife of the former Super Eagles striker Emenike, has hailed her hubby as she branded him as “Odogwu” on Instagram following his arrival at the party.

He has also been a close pal of Obi Cubana and has now arrived in Oba to support the socialite in the burial of his late mother.

Emenike who lives in Owerri, which is about an hour away, left his home in a convoy of no fewer than seven luxury cars. He personally shared a clip which his wife added the comment “Odogwu you bad.”

Kanayo O. Kanayo flaunts cash at Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, stormed Anambra with boxes and a huge stack of money ready to spend lavishly.

Popular Igbo businessman, Obi Cubana has got social media buzzing with the lavish burial he is giving his late mother.

Days before the burial, some of his friends stormed his village Oba, in Anambra state with over two hundred cattle.

Different Nigerian celebrities and Nollywood stars also showed up to support and honour the businessman.

Source: Legit.ng