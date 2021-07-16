Jose Mourinho was unveiled at Italian club AS Roma last week and the tactician has started on a record note

The Portuguese manager guided his side to a 10-0 victory over Serie D side Montecatini in a friendly match

The 58-year-old Portuguese manager will be in charge of the Serie A club until the summer of 2024 after succeeding Paulo Fonseca

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has started life at AS Roma in style following their 10-rout of Serie D side Montecatini in a friendly the match.

It was the tactician’s first match in charge since becoming manager at the club after he was officially unveiled last week.

It was goal-fest for Mourinho’s side as they found the back of the net ten times over the lower-league Italian team in a friendly on Thursday.

Jose Mourinho becomes AS Roma boss.

Source: Getty Images

Playing in Trigoria, Roma recorded the massive win in their first friendly of the season against Montecatini, who play in Serie D, which is split into nine regional divisions.

Montecatini said on Facebook via Sky Sports:

"We leave Rome and Trigoria at the end of a wonderful and unforgettable day for which we thank the AS Roma for the hospitality and hospitality."

Roma sign Rui Patricio

Jose Mourinho has completed his first signing of the season Rui Patricio from Premier League side Wolves.

The Portuguese goalkeeper was in between the sticks for Portugal at the just concluded Euro 2020 tournaments.

There have been several reports linking the 33-year-old shot-stopper to the Stadio Olimpico and it has finally materialized.

The deal cost the Serie A giants €11.5 million as the Portuguese signed a three-year deal to play under the guidance of his compatriot.

The former Sporting Lisbon keeper also expressed his delight in joining the Italian top-flight division outfit.

Mourinho takes swipe on Ronaldo

Legit.ng earlier reported that new Roma boss Jose Mourinho has jokingly told Cristiano Ronaldo he would 'knock' him down if he was playing in the central defensive role.

Both Portuguese superstars will face each other in the Italian League from next season as the former Tottenham Hotspur was unveiled by the Giallorossi earlier this month.

Ronaldo and Mourinho worked together at Real Madrid for three seasons while they won three titles in the process.

The 58-year-old while speaking to the Italian media for the first time since his appointment took time out to crack jokes after he was asked about a prospective match against the 36-year-old.

Source: Legit Nigeria