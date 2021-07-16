The Prince of Wales, Charles, has joined many people around the world to rally behind England striker Marcus Rashford

England's Rashford was a victim of racial abuse on social media following a missed penalty against Italy in the EURO 2020 tournament, and Charles says the striker is his hero

The Manchester United player is known for his good deeds off the field of play where he feeds children in his neighbourhood

Following attacks on England and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in the past few days, Prince Charles has come to the defence of the lanky forward.

Charles says he is fully behind the Red Devils hitman after he was racially abused on social media since missing a penalty for the Three Lions against Italy in the EURO 2020 tournament a week ago.

Away from football, Rashford is known for his efforts to ensure all children are equal and get food through his efforts to tackle hunger. The support follows that of public figures such as Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Prince Charles backs the England striker Marcus Rashford

According to News24, Charles was speaking to the United Kingdom’s Radio 4 about sustainable farming, the Prince of Wales named the 23-year-old sportsman among a select few celebrities he loves. He said:

“From field to fork, extraordinary work is being done to try to build a better food system for everyone, be it Jamie Oliver promoting education and a balanced diet; restaurateur Henry Dimbleby's ambitions for safe, healthy and affordable food; or Marcus Rashford whose mission off the football field is to tackle child hunger.”

Scottish government looking to curb racial abuse on social media

The Scotsman reports that following recent online abuse of three black players, Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho on the England team, the Scottish Government has said they fully support Police Scotland and prosecutors in applying for Football Banning Orders when appropriate.

The Scottish Government's comments come after Johnson announced that an FBO will be extended in England to stop racist trolls attending games for up to 10 years.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Marcus Rashford has tendered an apology for the penalty he missed in the EURO 2020 final for England against Italy which smashed the hopes of the Three-Lions winning a title since 1966.

Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka were the three players who missed the penalties for England against Italy and they were attacked by fans after the encounter.

English fans felt these three players betrayed them by the penalties they missed against Italy with Harry Kane and Maguire netting their own kicks for England.

