Chukwunonso Udala’s convoy was attacked on Tuesday, July 13, and the chairman of Udala FC was killed during the incident

Nigerian clubs have continued to commiserate with the family of the late football stakeholder and manager

NLO chairman Mohammed Alkali described the death of Udala as an immense loss to everyone, while commiserating with his family

Reactions have continued to trail the death of Chukwunonso Udala, the proprietor of Udala FC, who was killed by unknown gunmen on Tuesday, July 13.

Udala’s convoy was attacked by assailants and he lost his life during the incident as the football fraternity was thrown into mourning judging by his contribution of the late philanthropist to the development of football in Anambra state and Nigeria at large.

Nigeria’s Nationwide League One chairman Mohammed Alkali expressed sadness over the passage of the football stakeholder in his message to the family of the deceased.

He said via Sports Bay:

“We condole with his family. His wife and children. We pray for God to comfort and strengthen them at this tragic period of immense loss of a loved one.

“This is a very sad incident. A very shocking one and we pray that God will give his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this great loss.”

Also, Nigeria Professional Football League club FC Ifeanyi Ubah, in a statement, said it leaves a bitter peel to swallow.

FCIU also condoled with family of Godsent Eriobu who doubles as the Team Manager and Secretary of the Anambra Independent Football League.

The statement reads:

“Philip Udala and Godsent Eriobu have both demonstrated immense commitment and love for the round leather game which can be seen with their contributions in the past years till this moment with Udala FC securing the slot to play in the Nigerian National League (NNL).

“The loss of these great football icons leave a bitter peel to swallow owing to the fact that they were staunch supporters of our brand and have occasionally watched our matches both at home and away grounds.

“At this difficult and very sad moment, we condole with Udala FC, AIFL, NNL, Chief Udala and Eriobu's Families over the loss and pray for the repose of their souls.”

