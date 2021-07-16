Lauren James has been with Manchester United women’s team since 2017

Chelsea have however swapped in to take up her services for a reported fee of

Lauren will now join her brother Reece James as part of the Chelsea family

Chelsea star Reece James will have another family member in his team as his sister Lauren completed a move to the Blues from Manchester United.

Lauren James has agreed to join Chelsea, the same team his brother Reece plays for. Photo: Manchester United.

Source: Getty Images

The talented striker will join the Chelsea women’s team for a reported fee of £200,000, which is a record between the Women’s Super League clubs.

On July 15, Lauren James had already agreed on personal terms and a medical had been conducted.

As part of the deal, a Chelsea player is expected to go in the opposite direction.

According to Sportsmail, the deal to see Lauren James join her brother Reece in Chelsea was masterminded by their father Nigel, her agent Sam Stapleton and renowned sports lawyer Udo Onwere.

Lauren joined Manchester United in 2017 when she was aged just 16 and has been an integral part of the side, regularly scoring goals.

United were said to be reluctant to lose Lauren but the move will now force them to look for potential replacements.

Lauren James was recently in the news when she was spotted holding the Champions League trophy next to her brother Reece, after Chelsea beat Manchester City in the final.

Typically, a rival player celebrating with a sibling in a rival team would court controversy but Lauren’s photo with Reece James only fueled transfer speculation.

Currently, the Manchester United women's team is transitioning after manager Casey Stoney departed the club in May.

Both Reece and Lauren will largely have their father, Nigel, to thank for their success so far.

Nigel was on the rise in his football journey when a motorbike accident brought his ambitions to a halt.

He would then find another calling - mentoring young talents, and that is how the Nigel James Elite Coaching programme came to be.

And what better way to start than with your own children? Thanks to his programme, his two children are now professional football players.

Lauren grew up around football and played with the boys most of the time.

