Mike Tyson believes Floyd Mayweather has been damaged by the sport following his fight with Logan Paul recently

The former undisputed heavyweight champion claims Mayweather wanted the fight not because of the love for boxing

YouTuber Logan forced undefeated Mayweather to go the distance in the eight-round exhibition contest in Las Vegas

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather's 20-year beef has taken another turn following the recent comments the former heavyweight champion made, The Sun, Give Me Sport.

What Tyson said about Mayweather

The Baddest Man on the Planet claims the Money Man looked damaged in his comeback fight against YouTuber Paul Logan.

Mike Tyson claims Floyd Mayweather looked damaged from boxing in his fight with Logan Paul.

Iron Mike added that the 43-year-old was desperate to make it back into the ring because of the huge amount of money involved.

Tyson said on his Hotboxin podcast:

“You see, Floyd [Mayweather], he is damaged.

"He is damaged. He wants to come back and fight. You see, that’s what that does.

"I came back, that’s not right. It f**ks you up. It is damaged.

"Listen, I didn't feel that way, I never wanted to do this s**t again, and I don't know what it is, I wish I could, but I'm just taking advantage of what this game is, you get me?"

Mayweather's fight with YouTuber Logan Paul

Mayweather was heavily criticized for not being able to stop YouTuber Logan in their eight-round exhibition contest.

The fight went the distance as the former undefeated five-division champion could not score a knockdown on the much bigger 26-year-old.

