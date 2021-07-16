Desire Oparanozie has been recalled into the Nigerian national female football team after two years of her absence

The 27-year-old who plays for Dijon FC of France returns to the Super Falcons’ squad ahead of the Aisha Buhari International Women Football Tournament

She joins the team at the Austrian camp after she apologised to the NFF, as the contingent arrive in Vienna

As part of activities in preparation for the Aisha Buhari International Women Football Tournament, Nigerian international Desire Oparanozie has been recalled into the Super Falcons’ squad, Sun News reports.

She has been out of the team for about two years after she was alleged to have masterminded a protest against the Nigeria Football Federation during the FIFA World Cup finals in June 2019.

Oparanozie captained the Super Falcons during the competition she last played for Nigeria before she had fallout with the authorities under coach Thomas Dennerby, via Guardian.

However, the return of the 27-year-old striker to the senior women’s national team came on the heels of the pardon from the NFF leadership following her written apology letter to the Nigeria Football Federation.

Ohale joins Alaves

Nigerian international Osinachi Ohale has officially joined Spanish club Deportivo Alaves on a two-year contract according.

The Super Falcons defender who played for Madrid CFF will now continue her professional career with the Gloriosas.

According to a club statement, Ohale who has experience with European clubs will now play for the outfit for another two seasons.

“Deportivo Alavés and Osinachi Ohale have reached an agreement whereby the Nigerian defender becomes a new Albiazul player for the next two seasons.

“The new Gloriosas player also has experience in Europe, where she arrives in Sweden in the 2017/2018 campaign in the ranks of Vittsjö GIK and Växjö DFF the following season.

“The Nigerian defender moved to the Iberdrola League, where she played for CD Tacón in 2019/2020 and last season at Madrid CFF, after passing through Italy with AS Roma.”

Alozie crushing on Iwobi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Falcons of Nigeria forward Michelle Alozie has disclosed that she has a crush on Super Eagles impressive midfielder Alex Iwobi.

The 24-year-old Alozie disclosed this during an interactive session with OJB Sport on Instagram as cited by Nigerian outlet Brila FM via Facebook.

She was born in the United States, but switched allegiance to play national team football for Nigeria and has featured in three matches for the Super Falcons, scoring one goal.

Alozie made her senior debut for Nigeria on June 10, 2021 as a 65th-minute substitute in a 0-1 friendly loss to Jamaica.

