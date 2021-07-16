Lionel Messi is expected to sign a new deal with Barcelona in the coming weeks and former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan is excited about the development

The 52-year-old claimed the six-time Ballon d'Or's move into the English topflight division would have a negative impact

Messi recently helped Argentina win Copa America and his first senior trophy for the Albicelste in his career

Lionel Messi's recent decision to sign a new contract with Barcelona has made former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan happy, Mirror, Manchester Evening News.

Why is Jordan happy?

Jordan believes the English league will not get the best from the Argentine icon at the age of 34 and is happy he stayed in dreadful La Liga.

Lionel Messi joining the Premier League will have a negative impact, according to former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan. Photo by Alexandre Schneider

The 52-year-old added that Messi playing in the Premier League would be an art of making money just like when Floyd Mayweather fought Manny Pacquiao towards the tail end of his career.

Jordan was quoted by Talk Sport:

"I don't want our league to be turned into the Harlem Globetrotters or a replication of the Galácticos mentality.

"Lionel Messi at his best would have been an absolute revelation in the Premier League despite the idea he wouldn't play away at a wet Stoke or a West Bromwich Albion on a Tuesday.

"The facts of the matters is if you get Lionel Messi now, he's not the Messi you would have wanted to have seen. It's like Floyd Mayweather fighting Manny Pacquiao when he did. It was a good fight but it wasn't the fight we wanted to see.

"So I'm pleased he's staying with Barcelona. I'm pleased he's staying in that dreadful."

Messi's new proposed deal

It was recently revealed that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is ready to sign a new deal with La Blaugrana with half of his wages being slashed.

Messi will now be earning earn around £1.2million-a-week and would also have a £300million release clause on his contract in the next five years.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lionel Messi and his wife Antonella Ruccozzo were spotted in the gym keeping shape ahead of the new season despite not being attached to any club yet, The Sun, Instagram.

The 34-year-old's contract with Barcelona ended last season and is yet to sign a new deal with camp Nou outfit.

The six-time Ballon d'Or has every reason to be resting after helping his native land win the Copa America since 1993.

Source: Legit