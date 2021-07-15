Lionel Messi was in the gym with his wife Antonella Ruccozzo days after helping Argentina win Copa America

The couples took a photo wearing the gym suits as Antonella was snuggling up on the six-time Ballon d'Or winner

The 34-year-old has been linked to signing a new five-year deal with Barcelona after agreeing a price slash on his wages

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonella Ruccozzo were spotted in the gym keeping shape ahead of the new season despite not being attached to any club yet, The Sun, Instagram.

The 34-year-old's contract with Barcelona ended last season and is yet to sign a new deal with camp Nou outfit.

The six-time Ballon d'Or has every reason to be resting after helping his native land win the Copa America since 1993.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Messi and Antonella in the gym

However, Messi and his lifelong friend Antonella were caught on camera maintaining his fitness level to maintain his shape after the Copa America triumph.

The mother of three boys uploaded a video of her dancing in the gym surrounded by weights and equipment.

The next slid showed the 33-year-old getting up close and personal with her husband as they posed for a photo in the mirror.

Lionel Messi and Antonella Ruccozzo looking all loved up in the gym. Photo by @leomessi

Source: Instagram

Messi's Barcelona deal

There have been news of Messi agreeing to a new five-year deal with Barcelona with half of his wages slashed.

La Blaugrana were unable to get a deal over the line before the end of June when his contract officially expired.

However, reports from Spain claim the Argentine forward will sign a new deal which would see him earn around £1.2million-a-week.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lionel Messi's biggest fan has always been his wife Antonella Ruccozzo and the pair met for the first time since he helped Argentina win Copa America, Marca, Football Espana.

The 33-year-old broke the voodoo denying him a senior trophy for his native country regardless of the many trophies he won individually and in Barcelona.

Messi'immediately spoke to his childhood sweetheart on FaceTime while he was celebrating Argentina's victory over Brazil at the Maracana Stadium in Rio De Janeiro.

Source: Legit.ng