Tammy Abraham could be on his way to join Premier League side Arsenal from London rivals Chelsea

The England international has no future under new Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel next season at Stamford Bridge

Inter Milan and Tottenham are also said to be interested in the signing of the 23-year-old striker this summer

Premier League side Arsenal have been alerted by Chelsea on the possibility of them signing embattled striker Tammy Abraham who is also being monitored by other clubs.

The English striker failed to command regular playing game towards the end of last season under Thomas Tuchel who is now said to be looking for another big striker.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge even though the Blues have not made an official bid for the England international.

Tammy Abraham in action for Premier League side Chelsea

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Mirror UK, Tammy Abraham has been made available also to clubs like Spurs and Inter Milan as the Blues chiefs are ready to offload him this summer.

Abraham is said to be an Arsenal fan when he was young and moving to the Emirates stadium won't be a problem for the 23-year-old striker.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been teased by his teammate at Chelsea Hakim Ziyech who jokingly claimed that the super saver has eaten too much during the summer break.

The Stamford Bridge boys are back at Cobham where they will start preparation for the coming Premier League season having failed to win the title last term.

But some players who played for their nations at the EURO 2020 will be given more days to rest before joining their teammates in pre-season training.

Last season, Chelsea were superb under Thomas Tuchel as they won the Champions League beating fellow English club Manchester City in the final.

Hakim Ziyech poked Mendy in the stomach claiming that the Senegalese has eaten much kebab.

Mendy last played on June 8 for Senegal in a friendly against Cape Verde, while Ziyech also had a month off since playing for Morocco against Burkina Faso on June 12.

Source: Legit.ng