Super Falcons superstar Asisat Oshoala could leave Barcelona at the end of her contract next year

The 26-year-old has been nothing but superb for the Catalan Ladies since she joined them on loan two years ago

Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Lyon are among the top clubs interested in the four-time African player of the year

Nigerian football star Asisat Oshoala has emerged as a top transfer target for Chelsea, Manchester City as well as rivals Real Madrid this summer.

The former Arsenal and Liverpool ladies star became the first African player in history to win the UEFA women's Champions League.

She helped Barcelona thrash Chelsea ladies 4-0 in the final of the competition in mid-May while she went ahead to win two more titles at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

With just one year left on his current deal with the Catalan ladies, the Super Falcons star might be forced to walk away from the Johan Cryuff Stadium next summer.

All Nigeria Soccer quoting Spanish sports outlet Mundo Deportivo claims Barca's general manager of women's football Markel Zubizarreta will have to convince Oshoala and eight others to stay at the club.

Other players who are in their final year at the club are Marta Torrejón, Mapi León, Leila Ouahabi, Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, Jennifer Hermoso, Mariona Caldentey and Lieke Martens

The publication however reveals that top clubs like PSG, Lyon, Chelsea, Manchester City, Wolfsburg, Bayern, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid are all on alert for the above-mentioned stars.

Oshoala is a mix of achievement and experience and she will be an asset to any club that decides to invest in her as she is at the pinnacle of her career at the age of 26.

The Super Falcons star has scored 45 goals from 52 appearances since she made her debut at the Primera División Femenina outfit.

Oshoala finished as Barcelona's 3rd highest goalscorer

