Giorgio Chiellini remains one of the few players to have successfully combined football with education

The Italian defender played a vital role as the Azzuri were crowned reigning European Champions this summer

The 36-year-old Juventus defender added the Euros to his fine collection of trophies

Not so many footballers have been able to combine their work on the pitch as well as pursuing education to the top level. But Italian star Giorgio Chiellini is one of the few who defied the odds to become successful both on the pitch and in lecture halls.

Fresh off winning the 2020 European Championship with Italy, the Juventus centre-back's performance at the competition cannot be understated as he played a leading role in winning the silverware.

Although the defender is revered for his outstanding role on the field, the Livorno native has a Bachelors' and Master's Degree from the University of Turin despite the exhaustion that comes with playing the sport.

Chiellini first obtained a Bachelors' degree in Economics from the University of Turin in 2010 and seven years later, he bagged a Master's degree in Business administration from the same University.

Hence, it is no surprise he is one of the most respected players and leaders at both Juventus and the Italian national football team.

Before their Euro 2020 triumph, Italy had won the competition only once, despite winning the World Cup in 2006, their most recent success before the Euros that ended over the weekend.

Going into the tournament, the Italians knew they needed inspiration from someone who can lead on and off the pitch and regardless of his age, Roberto Mancini picked a 36-year-old Chiellini as his captain.

Chiellini was a standout performer, playing five games, which cumulated to 444 minutes and picked only one caution at the tournament, which was in the final against England when he hurled Bukayo Saka back after the petite Arsenal star was left with pace to burn.

Chiellini's games in numbers during Euro 2020

Interestingly, the center-back covered 47.4 kilometers at the competition with a passing accuracy of 90 percent, he made 21 clearance and had two vital blocks. He recovered 37 balls and made three crucial tackles

At the point when the Italians were down in the finals against the Three Lions, it was Chiellini's crucial header that hit the post and fell into the part of Leonardo Bonucci for the equalizer.

Even before the final, he had inspired his team to a penalty shootout victory over Spain, and his calmness ahead of the shootout against England was such a morale booster for his teammates.

He may be an achiever on the pitch, but his leadership knowledge earned from the lecture halls has been massively translated on the pitch as Italy secure a second European championship, thanks to the evergreen Chiellini.

