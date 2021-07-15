Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe, turned a new age on Wednesday, July 14, and the pretty lady is more than grateful to God for witnessing another year

The movie star had a birthday party to mark the special occasion and she took to her Instagram page to show off the money she was sprayed in different currencies

Orjiekwe was more than happy to flaunt her pile as she constantly mentioned in the video that she was sprayed dollar bills as well

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe, turned a new age on July 14 and she took to social media to celebrate.

The pretty lady posted beautiful photos online to mark the special occasion and has now shared the aftermath of the birthday party she threw with friends.

Mimi Orjiekwe's friends made money rain at her party Photo credit: @mimiorjiekweng

Source: Instagram

Money rain

Orjiekwe shared a video of the money pile she was sprayed by guests at her party. She made sure to mention in the video that the money was not only in naira but dollars as well.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The pile was spread on the floor and the actress used her feet to scatter it, trying to show the dollars in the mix.

She wrote:

"Last night was turnt up.. money rain .dollar bath!!!. my people .. i too love una .. thank you very much !!!! let me wake up first before i start to post."

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigerians react

A lot of people hailed the actress, read some comments below:

Anitajoseph8:

"Last night was a movie baby."

Omalicha55:

"Mimi shut down!! Lol."

Jeresygirl01:

"Big BLESSING."

Joyce_of_life:

"Omoooo!! so happy for you ma. Happy birthday once again."

Xclusivebetty:

"Money rain no be small things!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

RMD thrills guest at 60th birthday party

Much loved Nigerian movie veteran, Richard Mofe Damijo aka RMD finally celebrated his 60th birthday on July 6, 2021.

Weeks before the big day, the movie star had made sure to thrill fans with back-to-back lovely photos of himself as he rocked different interesting attires to show that age was just a number.

During the party, RMD was spotted breaking it down on the dance floor as he grooved hard and showed off his impressive dance moves.

Source: Legit.ng