Hakim Ziyech and some other Chelsea stars have resumed training ahead of the start of the coming Premier League season

The Moroccan footballer teased goalkeeper Mendy in training claiming that the Senegalese has eaten much

Goalkeeper Mendy last season became the first African goalkeeper to win the Champions League with Chelsea

Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been teased by his teammate at Chelsea Hakim Ziyech who jokingly claimed that the super saver has eaten too much during the summer break.

The Stamford Bridge boys are back at Cobham where they will start preparation for the coming Premier League season having failed to win the title last term.

But some players who played for their nations at the EURO 2020 will be given more days to rest before joining their teammates in pre-season training.

Last season, Chelsea were superb under Thomas Tuchel as they won the Champions League beating fellow English club Manchester City in the final.

According to the report on Sportsbible and Football London, Hakim Ziyech poked Mendy in the stomach claiming that the Senegalese has eaten much kebab.

Mendy last played on June 8 for Senegal in a friendly against Cape Verde, while Ziyech also had a month off since playing for Morocco against Burkina Faso on June 12.

However, the goalkeeper only laughed off the joke from the Morocco international and they continued with their training.

Mendy who featured in 31 games for Chelsea last season is expected to continue as the side's number one ahead of Kepa in the 2021/21 Premier League season.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Chelsea midfielder Jorginho believes he deserves to win the Ballon d'Or award this year ahead of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and others.

The 29-year-old inspired the Blues to Champions League triumph last season despite starting the 2020-21 season on a poor note.

He replicated his performance at the club level for his national team as Italy defeated England to win the European Championship for the second time in the history of the competition.

The former Napoli star said if the winner was to be chosen by titles, then no one matches his achievement thus far but if talent would be considered, then he had no chance compared to the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar including some others.

