Arjen Robben who won eight Bundesliga titles, five German Cups and the UEFA Super Cup has retired from football for a second time

The 37-year-old who, in 2019, called it quits, returned to action when he signed for Dutch club Groningen

He has taken to social media to announce his definite retirement due to injury problems, while he also thanked fans

Holland winger Arjen Roben has, for a second time, called it quits from the game of football as he retires permanently after a stellar career, GOAL reports.

The 37-year-old had battled recurring injury problems at Dutch club Groningen and now feels it is time to finally call it quits.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Holland star decided not to return to the club who are already preparing for the forthcoming season.

Robben who made 96 international appearances and scored 37 goals for his country took to social media to thank his fans for their support through the years.

He had called it quits in 2019 when he left German side Bayern Munich, but rescinded his decision in 2020 making a return to play for Groningen.

He has finally retired as he wrote via Daily Mail:

“Dear football friends, I have decided to stop my active football career. A very difficult choice. I want to thank everyone for all the heart-warming support."

It brings the curtain down on an outstanding career that saw Robben win league titles in England, Holland, Spain and Germany as well as help his country to a World Cup final.

He was also part of the Bayern Munich team that won the Champions League in 2013, scoring a last minute winner to defeat Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

But his greatest success came in Munich, where he won eight Bundesliga titles, five German Cups and the UEFA Super Cup.

He was an integral part of the Dutch team that reached the final of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, losing 1-0 to Spain. They followed that up by finishing third at the 2014 finals in Brazil.

